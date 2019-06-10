Bernie Sanders, 77, is the well-known U.S. senator from Vermont who challenged former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the party nomination in 2016. His campaign laid the groundwork for the leftward lurch that has dominated Democratic politics in the Trump era. Analysts say he must expand his appeal beyond his widely white base of supporters.
Other Candidates:
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}