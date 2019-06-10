Beto O'Rourke, 46, is a former three-term congressman who narrowly lost the 2018 Senate race to Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in Texas, the country's largest conservative state. He's known for his do-it-yourself campaign style that includes lots of travel and multiple events that give him opportunities to speak with voters. Critics argue he's vague on substance and big on style.
Other Candidates:
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}