Bill de Blasio, 58, has been the mayor of New York City since 2014. As the leader of the country's biggest city he can cite accomplishments such as expanding full-day prekindergarten citywide and curtailing police tactics that critics said were discriminatory, while presiding over continued drops in violent crime. However, a recent poll found 76% of New Yorkers said he should not run for president. Analysts believe he could face obstacles in trying to distinguish himself in a field crowded with left-leaning Democrats.
