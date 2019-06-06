  • Bill de Blasio

    By: Associated Press , Katy Camp

    Updated:

    Bill de Blasio, 58, has been the mayor of New York City since 2014. As the leader of the country's biggest city he can cite accomplishments such as expanding full-day prekindergarten citywide and curtailing police tactics that critics said were discriminatory, while presiding over continued drops in violent crime. However, a recent poll found 76% of New Yorkers said he should not run for president. Analysts believe he could face obstacles in trying to distinguish himself in a field crowded with left-leaning Democrats.

     

