0 Congressional candidate opposed to Puerto Ricans voting in Florida doesn't live in district

PALM COAST, Fla. - A congressional candidate who said displaced Puerto Ricans shouldn't be allowed to register to vote in Florida has a voting issue of his own.

A viewer told Channel 9 John Ward can't vote for himself because he doesn't live in the district he wants to represent.

The law requires candidates to be a Florida resident, but it doesn't require them to live in the district.

The district Ward wants to represent comprises Flagler, Volusia and Lake counties, but the viewer said Ward lives in a gated community in Jacksonville.

Ward's street address traces back to a post office, elections filings said.

"A post office box?" voter Joyce Freeman said. "I don't know that post office box. They don't know what my cares and concerns are, what my children or your children need. So no, that's not fair."

One of Ward's opponents, Michael Waltz, lives just outside of the district. His other four opponents live in the district.

Voter John Faidley said it makes no difference.

"I want somebody who wants the best for our country," Faidley said. "So it's not really about what I want. It's about what's best for us as a whole."

Both of the out-of-district candidates are their own strongest financial supporters.

Waltz has loaned his campaign $400,000 and has raised about $300,000.

Ward has loaned his campaign $555,000 and has raised more than $350,000.

