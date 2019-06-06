Cory Booker, 50, is the former mayor of Newark, New Jersey. He is currently the U.S. senator from New Jersey. He is considered to be an optimist and known for his unity-first attitude. Analysts believe his biggest challenge is convincing voters he is tough enough to take on President Donald Trump.
Other Candidates:
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}