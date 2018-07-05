Dark money group targets DeSantis -- again

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Liberty Federation is out with another attack ad, again targeting Rep. Ron DeSantis in his bid to be the GOP nominee for Florida governor.
The ad accuses DeSantis of missing “hundreds of important votes” and when he did show up to vote “voting to give amnesty to illegals.”
Neither of these claims is entirely true.
According to GovTrack, from January 2013 - June 2018, DeSantis missed 109 of 3,552 votes, about 3.1%, and only slightly worse than the congressional median of 2.4%.
As for the “amnesty” vote, DeSantis did vote in favor of an agriculture bill, but calling that vote amnesty is a stretch according to UCF political science professor, Dr. Aubrey Jewett.
“The bill did not give them citizenship, but it did give them legal status to work in the fields, for instance."
