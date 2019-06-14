Democrats set lineups for first 2020 debate

NBC News and the Democratic National Committee unveiled the lineups for the first two night debate in late June, setting the stage for the first group face off of the large Democratic field for 2020, with three top candidates getting paired together on the second night.
The first night - Wednesday June 26 - features Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), while former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeg, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) are grouped together on Thursday.
Here are the lineups as announced Friday by NBC News, which is hosting this first debate in Miami.
The lineup means that four of the top five candidates - in terms of overall polling right now among Democrats - will be in the second debate, with Warren the only one of those leaders going on Wednesday.
