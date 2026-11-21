WASHINGTON — The Democratic Party's incoming senators haven't even been sworn into office yet, but the decision over who will lead their new majority is already testing the promise of change they made as candidates.

The 13 new Democrats are part of the largest incoming Senate class in decades, with several winning in Republican strongholds by promising to shake up Washington and be independent voices. Now they are caught up in a classic insider fight, forced to decide whether to stick with longtime Senate leader Chuck Schumer of New York or back challenger Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

Newly elected progressives, including Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan and Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota, have backed Van Hollen, who is taking on Schumer with promises of a more aggressive legislative approach. Sen.-elect Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who is returning to Washington after losing his seat in 2024, supports Schumer.

But the incoming senators from traditionally Republican states such as Texas, Mississippi, Iowa and South Carolina, whose victories helped deliver Democrats the majority, have so far largely avoided taking sides publicly. Annie Andrews of South Carolina has said she is talking with both candidates. Scott Colom of Mississippi says he wants to get to know them better before deciding and describes himself as being in "listening mode."

Kansas Sen.-elect Adam Hamilton said Thursday he would not back Schumer, but declined to endorse anyone.

“I'm looking for someone who is going to bring people together,” Hamilton told MSNow. “Right now, in places like Kansas, there's a lot of people who don't feel that in Chuck Schumer.”

Schumer’s long-standing relationships and knowledge of Senate machinery are a big advantage heading into the Dec. 1 vote, which will be held by secret ballot. He also oversees Senate Democrats' campaign spending group, funneling millions into many of the races and, in some cases, recruiting the candidates to run in the first place.

But the reluctance of many incoming senators to commit has put an unusual spotlight on first-term lawmakers who could help shape the party’s direction in the new Congress.

“We should be very embracing of the new people who have been through fire to get here,” said Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, who is supporting Schumer. “We have to make sure that all these voices are heard, and they’ve got a lot of talent to bring to the table.”

The senators who campaigned for change

Many of the incoming senators campaigned as political outsiders, promising to bring fresh perspectives to a Washington establishment they argued had failed ordinary Americans.

Andrews, a 46-year-old pediatrician, became the first Democrat in nearly three decades to win a Senate race in South Carolina. She called for “generational change” and said that she would not support Schumer.

But she has also rejected policies that Van Hollen supports, such as “Medicare for All.” On a press call Tuesday, Andrews said she has made “no decision” on the majority leader's race.

“The way I assess the situation as it is right now is that the generational change is represented by this incredibly dynamic incoming freshman class of senators,” Andrews said.

Texas Sen.-elect James Talarico called for “new blood” in the Democratic Party, arguing that fresh perspectives were needed to change a political system that had failed. But Talarico has stopped short of rejecting Schumer, saying in a CBS interview two days after the Nov. 3 election that he would meet with the leadership candidates and ask “tough questions.”

Iowa Sen.-elect Josh Turek has taken a similar approach, saying his decision will depend on which candidate best reflects the priorities he campaigned on. During a news conference Monday, he said that he had met with Schumer and Van Hollen and was waiting for “further updates” on questions he had.

“Whoever provides those answers to me that most closely align with my common sense, prairie populist agenda that I’ve been running on for the last year and a half, that’s who I’ll support,” Turek said.

Alaska Sen.-elect Mary Peltola, whose race was officially called on Wednesday, told The Associated Press soon after that she had not yet thought about the leadership race.

El-Sayed and Flanagan have been among the staunch supporters of Van Hollen. Another progressive, Maine Sen.-elect Troy Jackson, has said he wouldn't support Schumer but hasn’t yet said he would vote for Van Hollen.

Schumer backed alternative candidates during the primaries in all three races. He supported all three once they were nominated.

A private decision has become a public fight

Senate leadership elections have traditionally been private affairs, decided by lawmakers in closed-door, secret-ballot votes that are shaped by the complicated inner workings of the Senate. The job requires holding together a caucus with competing political interests, a responsibility that doesn’t always align with the demands of the party’s most vocal activists.

Schumer's allies point to his success in doing that job, most recently in the midterms. He helped recruit candidates such as Brown, Peltola and North Carolina Sen.-elect Roy Cooper, while his allied super PAC was the largest Democratic spender in tightly contested races such as in Michigan and Maine.

“When the manager takes you to the World Series, you give him another contract,” Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego said.

But Democrats are also facing pressure from some in their base to confront Republican President Donald Trump more aggressively while delivering on ambitious policy promises. Large progressive organizations, including MoveOn and Indivisible, have endorsed Van Hollen, while many senators’ offices have been flooded with calls urging them to reject Schumer.

“Our members are tired of politicians content with incrementalism — they want bold, creative leadership that will help Democrats usher in affordability and accountability without delay or compromise in the next Congress,” MoveOn's executive director, Joel Payne, said in a statement.

At a Schumer news conference Wednesday, several activists shouted from a distance, “Step down, Schumer! Step down, Schumer!”

The fifth-term senator has not said whether his term ending in 2028 will be his last.

Van Hollen, a supporter of progressive priorities including Medicare for All and restrictions on offensive weapons transfers to Israel, has promised a more confrontational approach to Trump, an ambitious economic agenda and changes to how the party operates in primaries.

The calls for change extend beyond the first-term lawmakers

The leadership fight has also drawn in more established Democrats, including senators whose political ambitions may include higher office.

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, fresh off a reelection victory in a presidential battleground state, is among the Democrats whose names have surfaced as potential White House contenders in 2028. Ossoff has served under Schumer’s leadership for nearly six years.

“I haven’t committed to any candidate, and I’ll hear everybody out,” Ossoff said this week.

Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, elected in 2024 and now contemplating a presidential bid, said Thursday she was supporting Van Hollen. A moderate who has called for change in Senate leadership, Slotkin has also been critical of some of Van Hollen’s more progressive policies, underscoring how the leadership fight cuts across the party’s ideological divisions.

“Because I’ve been clear that I wasn’t supporting Schumer, I will be supporting Chris Van Hollen,” Slotkin said.

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Associated Press writers Becky Bohrer in Juneau, Alaska, Meg Kinnard in Columbia, S.C., and Steven Sloan and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

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