Elizabeth Warren, 69, is a former law professor at Harvard University turned U.S. senator from Massachusetts. She has presented a plethora of progressive ideas, including providing universal health care, implementing a "wealth tax" and eliminating existing student loan debt for millions of Americans. During the Obama administration her calls for greater consumer protection led to the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She is seen as one of the most liberal Democrats running for president which could hurt her among moderates.
