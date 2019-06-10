Eric Swalwell, 38, is a California congressman who is a frequent guest on cable news criticizing President Donald Trump. While analysts say his media savvy and youthfulness could appeal to young voters, he has low name recognition and got a late start on grassroots fundraising efforts.
