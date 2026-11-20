JACKSON, Miss. — The former mayor of Mississippi's capital city was sentenced Friday to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty in a bribery scheme that included several other high-ranking Democratic county and city officials.

Former Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was charged after two people working for the FBI posed as real estate developers and provided payments to officials, including $50,000 for Lumumba's reelection campaign, in exchange for assistance greenlighting a development project, according to a 2024 indictment.

In addition to his prison sentence, Lumumba will also forfeit $50,000 of property and is subject to one year of supervised release.

Lumumba was charged alongside former Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens and former Jackson City Council President Aaron Banks.

Owens, who was charged on accusations that he solicited $250,000 in bribes, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to more than three years in prison earlier this month. Banks also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

Former Jackson City Council Vice President Angelique Lee and Sherik Marve Smith, a businessman and relative of Owens, pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges in 2024.

Lumumba, who served two terms as mayor, lost his reelection bid in 2025, shortly after he was charged in the scheme.

The son of human rights activist and attorney Chokwe Lumumba, who died shortly after being elected Jackson mayor in 2013, the younger Lumumba began his career as an activist. Lumumba was first elected in 2017 and presided over the city during a water crisis that drew national attention.

Lumumba's lawyers did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press requesting comment on his sentencing.

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