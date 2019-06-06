  • Joe Biden

    By: Associated Press , Katy Camp

    Updated:

    Joe Biden, 76, served as U.S. President Barack Obama's Vice President from 2009 - 2017. Prior to that, he was the U.S. Senator from Delaware from 1973 - 2009. He's well-known and popular in places Democrats have recently lost their footing, such as working-class swing states Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. He would be the oldest person ever elected.

     

