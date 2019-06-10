John Hickenlooper, 67, is the former governor of Colorado who was a brewpub owner before becoming a politician late in life. He has an unorthodox political persona and a successful electoral track record in a swing state. He's one of a few governors in the presidential race that is heavy with people very familiar in D.C. He's previously joked that he is too centrist to win the nomination of his party.
