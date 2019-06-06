Kirsten Gillibrand, 52, is a senator from New York. She is vocal on issues of sexual harassment, military sexual assault, equal pay for women and family leave. Not afraid to defy her own party in the #MeToo era, she called on Sen. Al Franken to resign over sexual misconduct allegations and said President Bill Clinton should have resigned over an affair with intern Monica Lewinsky. But, she acknowledged problems with an investigation her Senate office led into sexual misconduct allegations among staffers. Fundraising has been sluggish compared to other presidential candidates.
