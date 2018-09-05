0 LIVE BLOG: Day two of the Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings

It’s another hot and humid day outside on Capitol Hill, and it is expected to be a long and at times heated atmosphere inside, as the Senate Judiciary Committee questions federal appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who is President Donald Trump’s choice to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The first day was punctuated by frequent outbursts from people in the audience, as the Capitol Police hauled out over six dozen different demonstrators, who interrupted Senators in both parties, but mainly aimed their barbs at GOP Senators.

–

9:45 am – Sen. Grassley offers up a hanging curve ball to Judge Kavanaugh to kick off the Q&A, asking what makes a good judge. “I think the first quality of a good judge in our constitutional system is independence,” as protesters began shouting before Kavanaugh could finish his first sentence. Kavanaugh several times noted the importance of decisions like U.S. vs. Nixon, where the court ordered President Nixon to turn over the Watergate tapes.

9:37 am – It only took about 90 seconds for the disruptions to start in the hearing room, as several people began shouting at Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA), and were then hauled out of the hearing room.

NOTE – CHANGE at KAVANAUGH hearings today: half of the seats for the public have been reassigned to "Senate staff". So there are just 22 for the public now. So far 4-5 protesters removed from them. pic.twitter.com/YMUp8IagnW — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 5, 2018

9:25 am – As Senators arrive for this hearing, it’s not the only big news of the day on Capitol Hill. The Senate Intelligence Committee is also likely to make some news, as the heads of Facebook and Twitter testify about how those social media platforms have toughened their ability to block foreign adversaries who are trying to influence the 2018 elections.

9:15 am – The line is not as long as on Tuesday, but people are lining up in one of the parks next to the Senate office buildings, waiting for the chance to go through security, and then into the Hart Senate Office Building for the hearing. (One note – the building is *not* named for former Sen. Gary Hart (D-CO), but rather for Sen. Philip Hart (D-MI), who died of cancer in 1976.