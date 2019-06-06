Michael Bennet, 54, is the senator from Colorado best known for giving a speech slamming Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz during the recent government shutdown. Bennet is issue-oriented, but is not as well known as many of the other senators competing for the Democratic nomination.
