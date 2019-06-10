Mike Gravel served as a U.S. senator representing Alaska from 1969 to 1981. He read the Pentagon Papers into congressional record. He ran for president in 2008 as a Democrat but later as a Libertarian. He has a long record of being anti-war. His campaign has previously said he wanted to make the debate stage in an effort to push the party to the left and not to win.
