0 New scholarship program to pay for bullied students to transfer to private schools

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new law creating a scholarship program to pay for bullied students to transfer to private schools takes effect Sunday. But families cannot apply for at least three months.

Florida’s Department of Education chose the Jacksonville nonprofit Step Up for Students to award the scholarships. A spokesperson Thursday told Channel 9 they won’t have any money to give out until earliest October.

Under the new law, the scholarship will be funded by people who buy vehicles. When you buy one in Florida, you can pay up to $105 in taxes. You can only get that money back and donate it to the scholarship program starting in October.

Channel 9 spoke to Central Florida parents about the wait. They said it’s unfortunate, and some question if the program is even worth it.

“I think bullying can happen anywhere,” said Rekha Gandhi. “It's not restricted to public or private school.”

But parent Michael Niese said he’s interested in more details about how this program will work.

“Obviously if your child is being harassed and intimidated at school, you want to know about it,” he said.

For parents who want to apply for this scholarship, here’s what the law says you need to do:

1. Report the bullying incident to your child’s school immediately.

2. The school will investigate and within 15 days, will let you know if your child is eligible for the scholarship.

3. You can fill out an application on Step Up’s website and should hear back within 2 weeks.

4. Step Up will award scholarships on a first-come, first-serve basis.

