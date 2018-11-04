Sen. Bill Nelson campaigns in Kissimmee, Orlando

Sen. Bill Nelson is making his way through the Central Florida area to try to get last-minute voter support.
Nelson teamed up with several actors and performers—including Eva Longoria, Zoe Saldana and America Ferrara—for a campaign stop in Kissimmee Saturday.
Calling themselves advocates for the Latino community, the celebrities urged Floridians to get out the vote.
At the Kissimmee rally, which wrapped up around noon, Nelson asked for support from the Puerto Rican community.
“Of all the voters in Florida, Puerto Ricans can understand what is at stake in this election,” Nelson said.
Nelson also attended a “Souls to the Polls” rally at the New Covenant Baptist Church in Orlando on Saturday afternoon.
