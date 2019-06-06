  • Steve Bullock

    By: Associated Press , Katy Camp

    Updated:

    Steve Bullock, 52, has been the governor of Montana since 2013. He is the only statewide elected Democratic official in a state President Trump carried in 2016. He isn't very well known as the leader of one of the least-populated states in the U.S., which could hurt his efforts to raise money for his campaign and garner support at the polls.

     

     

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

     

     

     

     

     

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

     

     

     

     

     

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories