Steve Bullock, 52, has been the governor of Montana since 2013. He is the only statewide elected Democratic official in a state President Trump carried in 2016. He isn't very well known as the leader of one of the least-populated states in the U.S., which could hurt his efforts to raise money for his campaign and garner support at the polls.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}