The people running for Florida Lieutenant Governor are...

FLORIDA - The republican and democratic candidates for Florida governor announced their running mates Thursday morning, with less than nine weeks to go until the midterm elections on Nov. 6.
Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis is picking state Rep. Jeanette Nunez to be his running mate, marking the first time a Cuban-American woman will run for Florida's lieutenant governor.
DeSantis announced his choice through a press release Thursday just ahead of a rally with Gov. Rick Scott, who is running for U.S. Senate.
Nunez has represented a Miami district since 2010 and serves as speaker pro tempore.
Ironically, DeSantis won the nomination with the backing of President Donald Trump, but when Trump was running for president, Nunez called him a con man on Twitter. The same tweet also accused Trump of supporting the Ku Klux Klan.
.@RepJNunez is a strong, principled leader who will be an outstanding Lieutenant Governor for the people of Florida. She has a proven record of leadership and legislative accomplishments, delivering for both her constituents in Miami-Dade and the state of Florida as a whole. pic.twitter.com/ktIc7CVTfA— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) September 6, 2018
Meanwhile, Andrew Gillum, the Tallahassee mayor whose upset win in the democratic gubernatorial primary garnered national attention, announced Central Florida native Chris King as his running mate.
King, a businessman living in Winter Park, ran for governor unsuccessfully in the August primary.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
