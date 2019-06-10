  • Tim Ryan

    By: Associated Press , Katy Camp

    Updated:

    Tim Ryan, 45, is the Ohio congressman who unsuccessfully challenged Nancy Pelosi for the role of House Democratic Leader in 2016. He has touted himself as a candidate who can bridge Democrats' progressive and working-class wings to win the White House. He has low name recognition. 

     

    Other Candidates:

     

     

