Tulsi Gabbard, 38, is a U.S. representative for Hawaii. She is the first American Somoan and first Hindu to be elected to Congress. She is a veteran, having served in Iraq and Kuwait with the Hawaii National Guard. She has been criticized for traveling to Syria in 2017 to meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad, who has been accused of war crimes and genocide. She was also forced to apologize for her past work advocating against gay rights.
