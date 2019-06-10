Wayne Messam, 44, is best known for serving as the mayor of Miramar, Florida, and playing on the Florida State University Seminoles' 1993 national championship football team. He highlights his mayoral experience balancing government regulations needed to protect the environment while allowing room for companies to prosper, but he has low name recognition and funding.
Other Candidates:
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}