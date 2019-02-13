0 No Pulse victims were shot by officers, new review says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement fired more than 180 shots during the Pulse nightclub shooting and none of them hit civilians, according to a six-month-long review by the FBI.

Eight bullets hit the shooter, the review said. One bullet was into his head as he was on the ground with a gun inches from his hand.

State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced the report’s findings during a press conference on Wednesday.

TRENDING NOW:



The report said 14 law enforcement officers fired their service weapons during the shooting. Eleven of those were members of the Orlando Police Department. The other three were members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“As our city grieves the senseless tragedy of the Pulse nightclub shooting, I hope sharing the results of this investigation helps the survivors and loved ones find some closure,” Ayala said in a release.

During the press conference, Chief Assistant State Attorney Deborah Barra described five different moments in which law enforcement fired their weapons during the early-morning hours of June 12, 2016.

FULL VIDEO: State Attorney's office describes officers' encounters with officers





The first and second times were done by the officer who was working at Pulse that night on an off-duty detail. Barra said that officer fired approximately seven times from two different locations toward the shooter but didn't hit him or anyone else.

The third incident happened when officers were inside the club guarding the doors to the bathrooms where the shooter was holding people hostage.

Barra said a survivor crawled out of the south bathroom and didn't comply with commands, so officers fired, thinking he may have been the shooter. She said the person was not hit and was later able to be pulled to safety.

The fourth and fifth incidents were direct engagements with the shooter, Omar Mateen.

After using flashbangs to lure the shooter out of the bathroom, the shooter raised his weapon and fired twice, hitting an OPD officer and a survivor, who was running away, in the calf.

That's when, Barra said, officers opened fire on Mateen. After he fell to the ground, an officer fired a final shot to his head.

In all of those engagements, the state attorney found no evidence that any survivor or victim was hit by friendly fire.

This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates.

Today's news conference has the potential to cause distress for those impacted by #Pulse. Please call us at 407-500-HOPE (4673) if you need to talk. We are here for you. pic.twitter.com/DbUbtyBJYm — Heart of Florida United Way (@hfuw) February 13, 2019

“ALL OFFICERS HAVE BEEN CLEARED OF ANY WRONGDOING.” - @SAAramisAyala says there was NO friendly fire during the rescue of survivors and takedown of the shooter at Pulse. @WFTV — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) February 13, 2019

They say once shooter was down, his handgun was only 1.5” away from his hand. So officers shot one more bullet into him. @WFTV — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) February 13, 2019

Officers fired more than 100 times at shooter, hit him 7 times. “We know they only hit the shooter. They did not hit any people at that time.” @WFTV — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) February 13, 2019

At diagram now- Deb Barra says at 2:01a, shooter enters #Pulse with two firearms. As soon as he entered he made a right hand turn and walked into dance floor of club. He was firing both weapons. Fired a mininum of 186 times from his assault rifle, minimum of 22 times from handgun — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) February 13, 2019

The report released today about the Pulse tragedy shows that when faced with a horrific act, @OrlandoPolice and law enforcement partners acted with great bravery. We can't erase the hateful act, but we can continue to support the victims' families, survivors and first responders. pic.twitter.com/Oy0GsJgA5q — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) February 13, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.