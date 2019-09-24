  • B. Braun Medical Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of one lot of one catalog item number of an

    Updated:
    B. Braun Medical Inc. [B. Braun] initiated a voluntary recall of one lot of Infusomat® Space Volumetric Infusion Pump Administration Sets (Catalog Number 363032, Lot Number 0061641410). The recalled administration sets are used to deliver parenteral fluids. B. Braun identified through customer compl

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories