B&G Foods Voluntarily Recalls a Limited Number of Jars of Victoria® Marinara Sauce Due to Possible
B&G Foods announced today it is voluntarily recalling 1,280 cases of a single date code of 40 oz. Victoria Marinara Sauce, with a "best by" date of 03/06/2022, after learning that the product may contain cashew allergens that are not declared on the product's ingredient statement. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashew run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. There is no health risk associated with this product for individuals without an allergy to tree nuts.
