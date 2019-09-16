  • Fitoterapia USA Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of MERO MACHO ARTIFICIAL PASSION FRUIT

    Updated:
    Fitoterapia USA Inc., is voluntarily recalling 19,000 bottles of MACHO ARTIFICIAL PASSION FRUIT FLAVORED VITAMIN C LIQUID SUPPLEMENT, liquid dietary supplement to the consumer level. FDA analysis has found the product to be tainted with Tadalafil. Tadalafil is an active ingredient in a FDA- approved

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories