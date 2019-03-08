0
Fullei Fresh Recalls Organic Bean Sprouts Because of Possible Health Risk
Fullei Fresh of Miami, Florida is voluntarily recalling Organic Bean Sprouts because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}