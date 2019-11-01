0
King Arthur Flour Updates Three Lot Codes of Voluntarily Recalled Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5
King Arthur Flour, Inc. was notified by ADM Milling Co. that three additional product lot codes of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 5 lb. were omitted from the original data they provided for the press release on October 3, 2019. The additional lot codes and their corresponding "Best Used By" dates are
