MDS Foods Inc, of Massillon, OH is Expanding the Current Recall to include Products Identified by
Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Indiana, supplied MDS Foods with cheeses that have been found to be contaminated with the pathogenic organism Listeria Monocytogenes which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immun
