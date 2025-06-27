Stalker at Edgewater animal shelter captured and sentenced, police say

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Edgewater police officers have captured a man who has been sentenced to twenty-four months in state prison for aggravated stalking of the Edgewater Animal Shelter staff.

Jeffrey Randall’s conviction comes after he allegedly made threats and harassed the shelter’s director and staff in 2023, following the shelter’s decision to take his dogs into care.

In 2023, Jeffrey Randall was arrested for violent crimes at a local business, resulting in his dogs being taken into care by the Edgewater Animal Shelter. Despite the situation, the shelter staff provided medical treatment and compassion to Randall’s dogs, eventually finding them loving homes in accordance with Florida law and shelter policies.

After that, Randall launched a prolonged campaign of threats and harassment against the shelter staff, using violent and hateful language. Despite repeated arrests, Randall’s harassment continued until he was finally convicted of aggravated stalking.

The State Attorney of Florida’s 7th Circuit successfully prosecuted Randall, leading to his 24-month sentence in the Florida Department of Corrections.

Per the Edgewater Police Department, the staff at the Edgewater Animal Shelter can now breathe a sigh of relief, knowing Randall is behind bars, while his dogs are thriving in safe, loving homes.

