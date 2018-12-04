0
Mylan Expands Its Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Valsartan Tablets, USP, Amlodipine and Valsartan
– Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) today announced that its U.S. based Mylan Pharmaceuticals business is expanding its consumer-level voluntary nationwide recall to include all lots of Valsartan-containing products within expiry. The 104 additional lots include 26 lots of Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets, USP (including the 5mg/160mg, 10mg/160mg, 5mg/320mg and 10mg/320mg strengths), 51 lots of Valsartan Tablets, USP (including 40 mg, 80 mg, 160 mg and 320 mg strengths), and 27 lots of Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP (80mg/12.5mg, 160mg/12.5mg, 160mg/25mg, 320mg/12.5mg and 320mg/25mg strengths).
