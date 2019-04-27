0
NadaMoo! Voluntarily Recalls Select Pints of Strawberry Cheesecake Due to Undeclared Almond
Little Red Rooster Ice Cream Company, d/b/a NadaMoo! ("NadaMoo!") announced a limited voluntary recall of approximately 26,000 pints of its Strawberry Cheesecake Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert because they contain an undeclared almond ingredient. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds
