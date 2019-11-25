  • Northern Fisheries LTD. Voluntary Expanded Tuna Recall Press Release

    Updated:
    Northern Fisheries LTD of Little Compton, RI, has expanded their voluntary recall of frozen, wild-caught yellowfin Tuna Medallions (product of Vietnam) to include product sold directly to consumers. This recall is due to potentially elevated levels of histamine.

