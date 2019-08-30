  • Pacifico National, Inc. dba AmEx Pharmacy Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall for all Lots of

    Updated:
    AmEx Pharmacy today announces a voluntary recall of all Lots of Bevacizumab 1.25mg/0.05mL 31G Injectable and all Lots of Bevacizumab 2.5mg/0.1ml Normject TB Injectable that are within expiry to the healthcare provider level. These lots are being recalled out of an abundance of caution following an F

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories