  PharMEDium Services, LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Certain Lots of Compounded Sterile

    Updated:
    December 27, 2017 Lake Forest, IL PharMEDium Services, LLC (PharMEDium) is voluntarily recalling the below lots of drug products to the hospital/user level due to a lack of assurance of sterility. Administration of a drug product intended to be sterile that is not sterile could result in serious infections that may be life-threatening. To date, PharMEDium has not received any reports of complaints related to the products but is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution following a commitment made during a recent inspection of the company's facility.

