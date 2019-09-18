  • SCHWARTZ BROTHERS BAKERY ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED EGG IN LEMON DESSERT BARS

    Schwartz Brothers Bakery of Seattle, WA is recalling 24 units of Lemon Dessert Bars, sell by date 09/21/19, because it may contain undeclared Egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

