Stryker Launches Voluntary Field Action for Specific Units of the LIFEPAK® 15 Monitor/Defibrillator
The company is notifying certain LIFEPAK 15 customers of an issue that may cause the device to lock up after a defibrillation shock is delivered. The lock-up condition is defined as a blank monitor display with LED lights on, indicating power to the device, but no response in the keypad and device functions. A device in this condition has the potential to delay delivery of therapy, and this delay in therapy has the potential to result in serious injury or death.
