Updated: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited Expands Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Losartan Potassium
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is expanding its recall for Losartan Potassium Tablets USP and Losartan Potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets, USP, to the consumer level due to the detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity found in an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufactured by Hetero Labs Limited.
The Recall is expanded to include an additional 36 lots of Losartan potassium Tablets USP and 68 lots of Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP
