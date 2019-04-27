0
Voluntary Recall of Morphine Sulfate 0.5 mg/mL Preservative Free in 0.9% Sodium Chloride - Pharmakon
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting health care professionals of a voluntary recall of morphine sulfate 0.5 mg/mL preservative free in 0.9% sodium chloride, 1 mL syringe, CII, for intravenous use made and distributed by Pharmakon Pharmaceuticals, in Noblesville, Indiana, because the product is super-potent. Pharmakon initiated the voluntary recall on February 11, 2016, after receiving laboratory results showing the product was super-potent.
