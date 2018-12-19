0
Wegmans Issues Voluntary Recall of Fresh Cauliflower Rice, Veggie/Cauliflower Rice Blend and Stir-
Rochester, NY – Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of fresh Cauliflower Rice, Veggie Cauliflower Rice Blend and Stir-Fry Mix with Cauliflower, sold in the produce department between 12/7/18 and 12/18/18, because it may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O157:H7 bacteria (E. Coli O157:H7). E. coli O157:H7 causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.
