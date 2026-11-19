NEW YORK — Personal information belonging to thousands of JPMorgan Chase customers was leaked onto the internet Thursday after third-party vendors at the bank were targeted in a cyberattack. The leak is unrelated a bank outage earlier this week and the information involved did not include credit card or particularly sensitive personal information, the bank said.

The leaked data appears to be mostly email addresses of Chase customers as well as some bank employees, as well as their phone numbers in some cases.

“We have learned that third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyber attack," said Joe Evangelisti, a spokesman for the bank. Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses."

Visa and Mastercard also confirmed the data breach, but the hack had no impact to company functions or the payment information of customers.

The accounts impacted, which number in the thousands, are a fraction of Chase’s customer base. Chase has tens of millions of customers and Visa and Mastercard have billions of customers.

“At this time, the exposure has been contained and our teams are working with the provider to support the impacted cardholders as needed,” said Seth Eisen, a spokesman for Mastercard.

The cyber attack was an unrelated incident to what happened with Chase earlier this week, when a software bug caused outages in some of Chase's banking services.

However, this cyber attack is the latest in a series of technological problems that has hit various parts of the global economy, with flights being grounded to basic email and calendar services from Microsoft being not operational.

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