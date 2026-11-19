Wayne Darling, a car owner who was influential in NASCAR’s Modified Series and later became managing partner in the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series, died on Tuesday after a long illness. He was 72.

The Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series announced Darling’s passing in a news release, noting that the circuit -- Darling became its managing partner in 2016 -- was “forever grateful for his vision, his generosity, and most of all, his friendship.”

“Wayne gave more to this sport than any of us could ever repay, and he gave it in every way possible: he was a winning driver, a championship car owner, a generous sponsor, and Managing Partner of the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series,” the news release stated. “Few people ever see racing from every one of those seats. Wayne did, and he used all of it to build a home for modified racing, where drivers compete, fans gather, and the history of this sport keeps being written.”

Darling and then-partner Mark Pennink took over the series’ operations before the 2017 season, Athlon Sports reported. He later added longtime racing partner Ed Bennett to help build the series.

“Together, with help from friends and family, they turned the Series into what it has become,” Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series said in its statement. Simply put, without Wayne stepping up when he did, none of us would be where we are today.

Darling made his mark in NASCAR’s Whelen Modified Tour with driver Doug Coby in 2012. It was Darling’s first season as a full-time owner after years of being a part-time owner on the circuit, and he and Coby teamed to win the series title.

Coby had a series-high five wins and placed in the top 10 in 11 of the season’s 14 races, according to RaceDayCt. Coby added two more victories in 2013 and finished second in the standings.

NASCAR also extended its condolences to Darling in a statement posted on social media, noting that he “created opportunities for racers and helped strengthen the short-track community.”

Statement from NASCAR: https://t.co/bhDJtmqL81 — NASCAR Regional (@NASCARRegional) November 18, 2026

Darling began racing competitively at Seekonk Speedway in Massachusetts during the 1970s. He was the 1972 Mini Stock/VW division champion at Seekonk and later fielded teams on the NASCAR Busch North Series (now known as teh ARCA Menards East Series).

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