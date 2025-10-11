Apopka man dies after medical emergency along I-4, FHP says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 54-year-old man from Apopka died after a crash on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County on Saturday morning, following a medical emergency while driving, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on westbound I-4, west of Branch Forbes Road. The driver, in a Kia SUV, lost control due to a medical emergency.

According to an initial report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the SUV went into the median and hit a guardrail after the driver lost control.

The vehicle was then pushed back across the highway, rotated and ended up on the outside grass shoulder.

The SUV hit an embankment, launched into the air and flipped into the tree line. The driver was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

