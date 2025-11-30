OIA’s $253 million Gate Link Replacement Project starts construction in one week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is preparing to modernize its tram system with a $253 million Gate Link Replacement Project, starting construction on December 7th.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) will start replacing the aging tram system connecting Terminals A and B to Gates 70-129 on Airside 2 and 4. This aims to improve safety and reliability at the busy airport.

“These systems have simply reached their useful life,” said Marquez Griffin, Senior Vice President of Operations at MCO. “It is time to replace it — get something newer, something more modern.”

During construction, only one tram will operate on Airside 2, mainly serving Southwest Airlines. This will be the first area affected by the project for travelers using these gates.

To handle passenger movement during peak hours and overnight closures, a bus shuttle system will be introduced.

Clear signage and staff assist passengers with outdoor queues. After Airside 2 work, construction shifts to Airside 4, impacting gates for Delta, Frontier, Spirit, and others.

GOAA emphasizes temporary adjustments are necessary, but the long-term benefits will ensure the Gate Link system serves passengers reliably for decades.

