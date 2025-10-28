Orlando International Airport gains Florida’s first nonstop charter flights to Asia-Pacific

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport will soon offer Florida’s first nonstop charter flights to the Asia Pacific, connecting directly to Tokyo.

The new service with ZIPAIR marks the first-ever nonstop passenger flight between Tokyo and Orlando and the first nonstop passenger service between Florida and the Asia Pacific.

“Our partnership with ZIPAIR is more than just a new route. It’s history,” said Lance Lyttle, Chief Executive Officer for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

The announcement at Hotel New Otani in Tokyo included Disney executives, government officials, and tourism leaders. ZIPAIR will run four charter flights between Orlando MCO and Narita NRT from February 23 to March 10, 2026.

Lyttle continues, “We are extremely proud of this historic achievement, as this will be the first non-stop charter flight from Japan to Orlando, Florida,” said Shingo Nishida, Representative Director/President, ZIPAIR Tokyo.

Travel and tourism leaders see these charter flights as paving the way for more service between Orlando and Tokyo. Atsuko Germano of MickeyNet, LLC said the service will offer direct, convenient access, allowing families and travelers to enjoy Pacific-side adventures.

Faron Kelley, SVP of Disney Destinations Sales Strategy & Solutions, said that direct Orlando-Tokyo connectivity brings Disney magic closer, enhancing family vacations. Casandra Matej, President & CEO of Visit Orlando, noted that the new route reflects years of collaboration and supports the vision to boost international visits.

D.T. Minich, President & CEO of Experience Kissimmee, stated that the new air service links continents and promotes the exchange of ideas and growth in tourism.

