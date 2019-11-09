0 'Tin Cup' 2: Eddie Pepperell disqualified when he runs out of golf balls

ANTALYA, Turkey -

It was a moment right out of the movie "Tin Cup." Only this time, the situation was real, and the real-life pro did not clear the pond.

Eddie Pepperell was disqualified during the third round of the European Tour's Turkish Airline Open on Saturday when he ran out of golf balls, ESPN reported.

The English golf pro hit as many as five balls -- playing partners Martin Kaymer and George Coetzee were not sure -- into the pond at the par-5 fifth hole, Golfweek reported.

Eddie Pepperell in elite company. John Daly ran out of balls after hitting 7 into the water in the '11 Australian Open.https://t.co/S23EtlJALi — Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) November 9, 2019

"Eddie hit his shots to the green then came over to tell us he had run out of balls," Kaymer told reporters in Turkey. "Then he walked off. I thought he lost four or five. We are about 80% sure it was five, 20% four. He was quick, so it was hard to keep track. He did not ask if he could borrow one from me or George. It did not look like he wanted to play. He did not putt with his putter on the third hole; he putted with a wedge. So there was a lot happening.

"I have never seen anything like that before. I only watched it on television, in 'Tin Cup.' This is the first time I have seen it live."

In the 1996 film "Tin Cup," Kevin Costner is down to his final golf ball as he tries to hit what would be his 12th shot over the water. In true Hollywood fashion, the ball not only clears the water but also rolls into the cup.

That did not happen in Turkey.

The official reason for the disqualification was "failure to complete a hole," ESPN reported.

Pepperell had little to say after he walked off the course, Golf Digest reported.

Reached by text in his hotel, Pepperell, who is ranked 47th in the world, responded there was "nothing to add, really."

Pepperell is not the first European Tour player to run out of golf balls. In 1994, Sweden's Anders Forsbrand was disqualified from the second round of the 1994 French Open after losing nine balls in the pond in front of the 18th green, Golfweek reported.

