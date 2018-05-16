1 in custody after shooting reported at Illinois high school

DIXON, Ill. - A person was injured Wednesday morning after authorities said he brought a gun to a high school in Illinois and fired at least one shot at a school resource officer, according to multiple reports.
The shooting happened around 8 a.m. after a police officer confronted an armed person at Dixon High School, officials told KWQC. City manager Danny Langloss told WGN that the gunman fired several shots at the officer and that the officer returned fire, striking the gunman.
His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening and no other injuries were reported, Langloss said.
Authorities did not immediately identify the shooting suspect beyond saying that it was a male. SaukValley.com reported that the shooter was a 19-year-old former student at the high school.
Police believe the gunman acted alone, according to WGN.
The circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately clear. Authorities did not say what motivated the attack.
Authorities continue to investigate.
