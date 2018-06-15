18-wheeler overturns, spilling Honey Buns, donuts across highway

BRANDON, Miss. - An 18-wheeler overturned Friday morning, spilling Honey Buns, donuts and pecan pies across a highway median and snarling traffic for hours, according to police.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were closed after the semitrailer rolled over around 4:45 a.m., according to WLBT.
Update: Crash on I-20 westbound past US 80 / Downtown Brandon EX 56 in #RankinCounty has all lanes blocked. Law enforcement is on scene directing traffic.— MDOT (@MississippiDOT) June 15, 2018
Police Chief William A. Thompson told WLBT another truck was sent pick up the snacks.
No one was injured in the accident, according to WLBT.
